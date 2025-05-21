Dani Carvajal Sends Welcome Message to Dean Huijsen; Talks Trent Alexander-Arnold Arrival
Dean Huijsen will soon become a Real Madrid player, rewarded after having a successful season with Bournemouth. The Spaniard has signed a five-year deal with Los Blancos, tying him up until 2030.
Huijsen's rich vein of form attracted the interest of several top Premier League clubs. Real Madrid, meanwhile, were looking to bolster their defensive ranks, with the young Spaniard choosing to head to Madrid. The club suffered multiple defensive injuries last season and looks to add several players this summer.
Club veteran Dani Carvajal has now welcomed Huijsen with open arms to the club. In a recent interview with El Chiringuito TV, he said:
Dean Huijsen is a great signing. We welcome him and I’m sure he’ll help us a lot.- Dani Carvajal
Dean Huijsen is not the only defender joining Real Madrid this season. Trent Alexander-Arnold is also set to move on a free transfer to the club, although official announcement is pending. The deal, though, is considered done.
Alexander-Arnold is often considered one of the best full-backs in the world. So is Carvajal. When asked about Alexander-Arnold's potential arrival, Carvajal said:
Trent? Competition strengthens both of us and brings out the best in us.- Dani Carvajal
With Alexander-Arnold and Huijsen joining Carvajal, Real Madrid look to have a firm defensive rank for the upcoming season, where Xabi Alonso is expected to take charge.
