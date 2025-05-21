Journalist Gives Major Reason Why Real Madrid Aren't Interested in Nico Williams
Real Madrid look to be going heavy in the summer transfer window with the arrival of new head coach Xabi Alonso. One signing has already been announced in center-back Dean Huijsen, with Trent Alexander-Arnold also expected to be incoming.
The names linked with the club have already hit double-digits, and one of those players is Athletic Club forward Nico Williams. The Spanish international has been linked with Barcelona in the past, but no deal ever emerged.
Marca journalists discuss the Los Blancos rumors, with María José Hostalrich believing that it's not a good move for Alonso, and likely the reports could be false.
Nico Williams never intended to go to Barcelona. I find it at least curious that Madrid wants to sign him because Madrid's weakness isn't in the forward line. I don't even see it as a market opportunity: 60 million for a position you already have occupied.- María José Hostalrich
He has a release clause of around $66 million (€58 million), which is relatively low considering his age and talent. Real Madrid has a strong offensive line, and Vinicius Jr. plays from the left, so signing Williams does not make logical sense, as he will want to play every game.
For now, the board's primary focus is on trying to sign Benfica left-back Álvaro Carreras, meaning a third defender is coming in. The position group was a significant weakness this season, with Aonso looking to rectify that.
