Arsenal Emerges As Potential Destination for Real Madrid Star Rodrygo
Arsenal are considering a move for Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes in the summer transfer window, with the Brazilian potentially seeking a new challenge.
It has emerged in recent days that Rodrygo could be looking for a new club after failing to get the time he wants on the left wing at Real Madrid, and the Premier League could provide a landing spot for the 24-year-old.
According to Florian Plettenberg at Sky Sport Deutschland, Arsenal is considering a move for Rodrygo. There are already discussions ongoing behind the scenes, although it is a deal that would come with a lot of financial difficulty for Arsenal.
Rodrygo has often been clear that he would like to play on the left of Real Madrid's attack, but that is a position taken by Vinicius Jr., who is viewed as more central to the project than Rodrygo.
There is a lot of positional sense to the move, given Arsenal has rotated on the left wing with players like Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard. That role is available for a player like Rodrygo to thrive in immediately, whilst he has shown he can still play very well on the right wing when cover is needed for Bukayo Saka.
It is not the sort of transfer that happens quickly and the negotiations could rumble on into the depths of the summer transfer window.
