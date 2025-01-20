Dani Ceballos Fires Back At Diego Simeone After Comments Over Refereeing Favoritism For Real Madrid
Real Madrid jumped above Atletico Madrid in the La Liga table yesterday, beating Las Palmas 4-1. It was after its city rivals faltered on Saturday, losing 1-0 to Leganes.
Los Blancos midfielder Dani Ceballos had another commanding game in the middle of the pitch, with the fans chanting his name several times.
DAZN interviewed the Spaniard after the game, and one of the questions concerned a comment from Atletico head coach Diego Simeone about refereeing decisions going for Real Madrid.
"Simeone still hasn't gotten over the two Champions League finals he lost against Real Madrid."- Dani Ceballos to DAZN
It comes after Simeone was asked about the penalty decision that went against Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey game on January 16. Real Madrid went up the other end seconds later and made it 1-0.
"I didn't watch yesterday's game, honestly. They told me episodes that took place within the match, but there have been for 100 years - so I don't know what they are surprised about."- Diego Simeone
The Madrid Derby To Take Place In Three Weeks
These comments will still be fresh in both clubs' minds when the second Madrid derby of the season takes place on February 9.
Both teams are battling for the league title, which adds even more fuel to their efforts to beat their rivals, not that they need extra motivation. Recent comments from both sides definitely give them that.
The previous meeting finished 1-1, with Angel Correa scoring in the 90+5 minute of the game to rescue a point.
