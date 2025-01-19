Jude Bellingham And More Real Madrid Stars Show Love To David Alaba After Returning From Injury
Real Madrid moved to the top of the La Liga table earlier with a 4-1 win over Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu. Kylian Mbappe's performance had fans off their seats, but the return of David Alaba may have topped it.
The Austrian suffered a Cruciate ligament tear on December 18, 2023. Alaba returned to the field today, coming on for the final 20 minutes of the game, 399 days after he left the field with the injury.
It's been a tough road to recovery for Alaba, with the team acknowledging how happy they are to see him back. One of those players was Jude Bellingham, who posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram to David Alaba.
Alaba returns at a crucial point in the season for Real Madrid, which is challenging for the La Liga title and looking to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League. He could be in line for more minutes on Wednesday against RB Salzburg.
Other Real Madrid Players Show Love To David Alaba
Jude Bellingham was not the only one to post on Instagram regarding David Alaba's return. Vinicius, Kylian Mbappe, Luka Modric, and Arda Guler also posted on their Instagram stories, showing love to the Austrian.
"What a joy to see you on the pitch again."- Vinicius Jr. on Instagram
