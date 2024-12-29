David Alaba Set To Return To Real Madrid Group Training
According to MARCA, David Alaba is set to re-join Real Madrid's group training and is expected to join the group on December 30.
The Austria international suffered a ligament injury last year and has been out of action for over a year.
An important player in the defense, Alaba's absence has been a big blow to Los Blancos. The left-footed defender is finally set to re-join the group.
There were doubts about whether Alaba will ever play for the club again. However, the defender has put in arduous work to make himself physically available.
Carlo Ancelotti, though, is not looking to rush Alaba's return to the pitch. Any potential decision would be taken in consultation with the player and medical team.
Alaba signed from Bayern Munich as a free agent in 2021. He has since made 102 appearances for the club.
Apart from his defensive abilities, Alaba offers Real Madrid with his versatile profile. The 32-year-old can play as a full-back or as a central defender. He is adept with crossing and passing of the ball. Alaba also possesses a deft touch and has the ability to calmly play the ball out of the back.
However, he has been absent for a long time and his physical situation needs to be taken care of well. Alaba has been a serial winner in European football with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.
WIth Los Blancos, he has won two UEFA Champions League and two La Liga titles among other trophies.
