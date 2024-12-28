Kylian Mbappe Sends Message To Jude Bellingham After Real Madrid Midfielder Wins Globe Soccer Award
Kylian Mbappe has sent a message to Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham on social media after the latter won the Globe Soccer Award.
Bellingham won the Maradona award and the best midfielder award at the Globe Soccer ceremony. The Englishman's stock continues to rise.
Following the win, Bellingham made a post on social media which has since gone viral, already amassing over 1.4 million likes so far.
Kylian Mbappe left a comment under the post, acknowledging Bellingham for his win, commenting:
My g.- Kylian Mbappe
After a phenomenal first season in the Spanish capital, Bellingham's form suffered a dip. But he has since recovered and recently won Real Madrid's Player of the Month award for December. So far this season he has scored seven goals and provided six assists in 21 appearances across all competitions.
Kylian Mbappe also suffered a slow start to his Los Merengues career. However, he has managed to make a turnaround and the French forward is now making regular goal contributions. Mbappe has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 23 appearances across competitions.
Carlo Ancelotti's side are set to return to action on January 3, taking on Valencia at the Mestalla. They are currently second in La Liga with 40 points from 18 matches.
