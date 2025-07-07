Davide Ancelotti Secures First Head Coach Job After Real Madrid Departure

Carlo Ancelotti recently parted ways with Real Madrid with the Italian manager taking charge of Brazil's national team. His son, Davide Ancelotti, has worked as his father's assistant since the legendary manager's stint at PSG.

Davide also worked as Brazil's assistant coach for a short time. He was linked with taking charge of Scottish giants Rangers, but appointed Russell Martin as the head coach instead. Davide, though, is close to securing a first head coaching job.

Serie B side Botafogo are reportedly close to making an announcement about Davide, as GE Globo reports. Davide has worked alongside Carlo Ancelotti for PSG, Bayern Munich, Napoli, Real Madrid, and Brazil, and is still considering the people around him who would join as the backroom staff at Botafogo.

IMAGO / SOPA Images

The 35-year-old reportedly reached an agreement with Botafogo on Saturday and will start working as the new manager this week. His first game in charge of the club is expected to be against Vasco da Gama.

As for Davide's contract with Brazil, he didn't have a fixed-term one. Instead, he arrived when called up. Previously, Davide has taken charge of Real Madrid's first team for professional games on a few occasions. Last year, when his father was suspended, Davide acted as the main man from the sidelines.

He also served as the main coach when Carlo had COVID. The now Brazilian coach is one of the most successful managers of the modern era and the coach with the most trophies in Real Madrid's history. Hence, Davide Ancelotti has learned from the best mentor possible and will now look to implement those in his career.

