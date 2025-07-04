Dean Huijsen has been performing consistently since making his Real Madrid debut in the Club World Cup. The 20-year-old has made four appearances for Los Blancos in the ongoing tournament.

Xabi Alonso's side have reached the quarter-finals and will play Borussia Dortmund in the last eight. It's a big game between two European giants and Huijsen is expected to play a key role at the heart of the team's defense.

Ahead of the game, the 20-year-old's father has taken a brutal dig at Barcelona, Manchester City, and Atletico Madrid. Barcelona didn't qualify for the Club World Cup, while Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal knocked Man City out. Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, crashed out of the group stages of the competition.

Huijsen's father posted an Instaram story that made a brutal mockery of the three clubs. The image said Barcelona will play Al-Sofa, Manchester City Al-TV, and Atletico Madrid FC Control in the quarter-finals while Real Madrid play Borussia Dortmund.

He has since deleted the post from Instagram. Huijsen was one of the most sought-after talents in the market during the summer. Several Premier League clubs were interested in the Spain international after his notable performances in English football.

However, once Real Madrid stepped in, it was an easy pick for Huijsen. Judging by the start of his time at the club, Huijsen looks like a player with a bright future.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are undefeated four games into the Xabi Alonso era, winning three. A win against Borussia Dortmund would see them proceed further to winning the Club World Cup.

