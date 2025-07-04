Could Reported New Real Madrid Signing Suggest Gonzalo Garcia's Future is Decided?

Rumors circulating in the media over the last few weeks have suggested that Real Madrid are interested in a second striker, primarily as a backup for Kylian Mbappe. However, the emergence of young striker Gonzalo Garcia may mean they have their answer.

The Spaniard's form at the Club World Cup, where he has scored three times in four games, has sparked interest from other clubs, including Premier League side Chelsea. Los Blancos likely need to sell players to produce more funds for Xabi Alonso to bring in players that fit his style.

IMAGO / Latin Sport Images

The recently reported transfer could mean Alonso may keep Garcia as a senior squad member for the 2025-26 season. According to Marca, Real Madrid have signed young striker Rachad Fettal from Almeria, where he will join the Castilla squad under new head coach Ávaro Arbeloa.

It could mean that Garcia could feature for the senior squad next season, which would save the club some money. Fettal is said to have signed a three-year contract with the club, and despite being born in Spain, he has represented Morocco at the U-20 level.

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Alonso took some academy players to the CWC in the United States to see what they could offer the first team, which included Garcia. He was thrown straight into the starting lineup due to Kylian Mbappe's illness and has done extraordinarily well. Despite interest in loan deals and permanent signings for Garcia, everything suggests he will stay at the club.

