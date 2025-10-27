Former Real Madrid Player Wants to See a Sanction for Vinicius Jr.

It was an eventful first El Clasico with Real Madrid coming out on top. As well as plenty of talking points on the pitch regarding VAR decisions and red cards, we also saw a scuffle on the sidelines and after the final whistle.

Another moment that drew plenty of media opinions was Vinicius Jr.'s reaction to being substituted in the 72nd minute. The Brazilian was visibly frustrated by the decision and even marched down the tunnel, avoiding contact with his head coach.

Vini Jr. was caught muttering, "Me? Always me," as he trudged off the field and into the dressing room. He returned to the dugout, but it did not stop the media from criticizing the 25-year-old. One of those was former Los Blancos striker Fernando Morientes.

Fernando Morientes Says Vini Jr. has Lack of Respect for Xabi Alonso

The former Spanish striker was speaking on 'Tiempo de Juego' and had some strong opinions on Vinicius Jr's reaction when his number was held up.

"First of all, it seems to me like a lack of respect for the coach, because he has to make decisions. You can be angry, you can show your discontent, and then let your coach know about it the next day." Fernando Morientes

Morientes did not stop there and also believed he was not only showing a lack of respect for Xabi Alonso, but also for Rodrygo. His teammate for club and country was the player ready to replace Real Madrid's No. 7.

"I also think it's a lack of respect for the player who's coming on, who's a teammate of yours, not just at Madrid but on the national team as well. And a lack of respect for the fans, the coaching staff, everyone." Fernando Morientes

It's not the first time the 25-year-old has been substituted this season, and he's even started from the bench three times. It's something he is not used to during the past season under different head coaches. Morientes believes a sanction should be imposed on Vinicius for his disrespect.

"You show your discontent by looking down, serious, something like that, but not with that kind of fuss. And on top of that, you go and then sit on the bench, when you should be going straight to the locker room. But what kind of disrespect is that? I think it's too disrespectful to call him to order and say, 'Come here, this deserves a sanction.'"

If not for the scuffle after the game that also involved Vinicius Jr., this could have been an even bigger talking point after the game. However, other things have luckily taken the spotlight away from the situation, and, of course, a Real Madrid win.

