ESPN Pundit Explains Which Real Madrid Player is More Important Than Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe had a slow start to his first season with Real Madrid, but the Frenchman has found the form that many expect from him, especially after the calendar turned to 2025.
This year, the 26-year-old has had memorable performances, such as scoring a hat-trick against Manchester City and a brace against Villarreal to drag Los Blancos to a win right before the international break.
Despite Mbappe's current form, ESPN FC pundit Steve Nicol stated that the former Paris Saint-Germain star is far from the Spanish side's most important player, even if his goals help the squad secure three points, as was the case against Villarreal.
I don't wish to bust his bubble. I don't wish to bust Mbappe's back his bubble. But I don't think he is the most important player. I think [Thibaut] Courtois is the most important player.- Steve Nicol
Moreover, Nicol believes that regardless of Mbappe's current form, Real Madrid could win games without the attacker. However, if the Spanish club were to lose Courtois, they'd be in trouble.
They could win games without Mbappie right now, but they can't win games without Courtois. As much as he's caught up, because what he's done in the last few months is he's caught up from that I think that's a bad start, which is fantastic. But I don't think he's the most important player, not right now.- Steve Nicol
Real Madrid will have a couple of massive matches coming out of the FIFA international break. They'll face Real Sociedad in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal tie and a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie against Arsenal.
