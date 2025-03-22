Ex-France Star Claims Kylian Mbappe Has Surpassed French Great but Isn’t Frances GOAT Yet
In his young career, Kylian Mbappe has already achieved a lot for France's national team. He played a key role as a teenager to help Les Bleus win the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
The Real Madrid forward is also the third-highest goalscorer in his country's history with 48 strikes to his name. He is considered among the greatest French players of all time.
With Michel Platino, Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry, and more also having a history with France, it's hard to pick one player as the outright greatest.
Former France star William Gallas has now claimed that Mbappe has already surpassed Zidane. However, he reckons that the pacey attacker needs to achieve more in order to be considered the greatest French player of all time.
Gallas, who played for Arsenal, Chelsea, and more, told Spin Genie:
Everything is about statistics with some players and when you look at the French national team, he is not too far from the top and has beaten many legends.- William Gallas
Gallas further added:
Kylian Mbappe has passed Zinedine Zidane, but is he a better player than Zinedine Zidane? A lot of people will say no. If he wins the Champions League twice, with a Golden Ball, then I think you can say he is better than Zidane.- William Gallas
Kylian Mbappe's long list of achievements need no introduction. He has also been in tantalizing form for Real Madrid since his summer move to the club. Mbappe has so far scored 30 goals and provided four assists in 43 appearances for Los Merengues.
