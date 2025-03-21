Inter Milan Star Says Arda Guler Deserves More Minutes in Real Madrid; Wants to See Him at Serie A Club
Arda Guler continues to struggle for substantial game time at Real Madrid. The Turkish prodigy has made 30 appearances for the club this season, scoring three goals and providing five assists. However, he has started only 10 of those matches.
He also missed Turkey's 3-1 win against Hungary in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals first leg on March 20. Guler is out of action with a yellow card suspension. Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanaglou has now spoken about Guler's situation in the Spanish capital.
Calhanaglou would like to see Guler at Inter. He also claimed that he believes the 20-year-old deserves more playing time for Los Blancos.
Speaking to the media after the game, Calhanaglou said:
Arda is a very important player; he’s like a little brother whom I love very much. I would like him to come and play with us—at Inter—although I don’t know if this is true.- Hakan Calhanaglou
He further added:
I don’t know what his situation is at Real Madrid, so I don’t want to get too involved in this situation because in the end, he knows more, although of course, I want and believe he deserves to play more minutes.- Hakan Calhanaglou
Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella also spoke about Guler's development. He hailed Guler's talent in high regard, saying:
He’s improved a lot in terms of attitude and character. He’s learned to fight and fight, and he’s here with us because he has exceptional talent.- Vincenzo Montella
Turkey, meanwhile, play Hungary in the second leg of the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals on Sunday, March 23.
