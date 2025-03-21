Xabi Alonso Likely To Stay At Bayer Leverkusen Despite Real Madrid Links
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso has been linked with many top European clubs since it became clear just how good a coach he is.
Many wondered if he would take over from Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool when the German announced he was stepping down, and in more recent times, he has been linked with a move to Real Madrid to replace Carlo Ancelotti.
It has now been reported by The Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger and Rheinische Post in Germany (via GGFN) that Alonso is most likely to stay at Leverkusen, with the future of Ancelotti as Real Madrid coach still yet to be determined.
Alonso is said to be fully involved with the planning of the squad for next season at Leverkusen and is showing no internal signs of preparing himself for a new challenge.
MORE: Modric Says Mbappe 'Surprised Him As A Person' When He Joined Real Madrid
Amid the links to Liverpool last season, Alonso used a press conference in March to announce that he is staying at the club for the following season. A recent report from Bild suggested that he could do the same thing later this month.
The upcoming summer promises to be a big one for Bayer Leverkusen with a major overhaul of the squad expected. Many star players are being tracked by bigger teams in Europe and there will almost certainly be another year of Champions League revenue to play with.
