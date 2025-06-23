F1 Legend Fernando Alonso Names Real Madrid Superstar Who Excites Him The Most

F1 legend Fernando Alonso is one of the most exciting drivers in the history of the sport. The Spaniard won the world championship twice in his career and was known for his entertaining driving style on the circuit.

Alonso also happens to be a massive soccer fan and has been keeping an eye on how Real Madrid are faring in the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

He has now claimed that Kylian Mbappe is the Real Madrid superstar who excites him the most, saying that whenever Mbappe manages to get on the ball he feels anything can happen. Speaking on the same, he told DAZN:

Since he was at Monaco, Mbappe has always given me something special. When he gets the ball, I feel like anything can happen. He’s the player who calls to me the most

Alonso also spoke about new Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso. Los Blancos recently managed their first win under the former midfielder's tutelage, beating Pachuca 3-1 in the Club World Cup. Fernando Alonso added:

Xabi was a smart player, always full of tactical awareness. Now, as a coach, he combines that knowledge with a calm attitude and strong communication skills. That’s exactly what’s needed at a club like Real Madrid, where there’s pressure every three days.

As for Real Madrid, they drew the opening Club World Cup game against Al-Hilal 1-1 and managed to beat Pachuca 3-1. Next up for them is Austrian club RB Salzburg on June 27. This is the inaugural version of the Club World Cup's new format. Hence, it would be special for any club to win the trophy.

It would also be a massive feather on Xabi Alonso's cap if he can lead the team to glory in the US. As a player, Alonso won the La Liga, UEFA Champions League, Copa del Rey, and other trophies with Real Madrid. He also led Bayer Leverkusen to an undefeated Bundesliga title win during his time leading the German club.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Fans will keep an eye on whether Alonso can immediately weave his magic in the Spanish capital.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Post-Match Press Conference After Real Madrid vs Pachuca in Club World Cup

Xabi Alonso Backs Antonio Rudiger Following Alleged Racial Abuse By Pachuca Player

Real Madrid Transfer News: Fullkrug, Rodrygo, Lunin & Cunha & More - June 23, 2025

FIFA Club World Cup: What Result Do Real Madrid Need to Qualify for the Knockout Stages?