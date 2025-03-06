Vinicius Jr. Could Make Unusual Saudi Pro League Move as Real Madrid Contract Talks Stall

🚨🇧🇷 Vinicius Jr: “Soon the renewal can be finished. I have a contract until 2027. I have a lot of time, we don't need to do things quickly”.



“Florentino Pérez trusts me and I trust him. I trust everyone at this club. I'm here to do everything for them”, told @TNTSportsBR. pic.twitter.com/Ch99MY6q7L