Vinicius Jr. Could Make Unusual Saudi Pro League Move as Real Madrid Contract Talks Stall

Vinicius Jr. is involved in contract talks with Real Madrid.

The contract negotiations surrounding Real Madrid and star forward Vinicius Jr. continue to drag on, with no agreement in sight.

The club and Vinicius have had talks, with both sides keen on an extension for the Brazilian. However, the reported issue is how much the Brazilian will be paid.

SPORT has reported that Real Madrid are unwilling to pay what the layer wants in wages. Vini Jr wants to be paid the same as Kylian Mbappe, but Los Blancos points to the Frenchman signing on a free transfer because he is on much more money annually.

The disagreement between both sides means that Vinicius could look to make a move that is a very unusual move.

In the same SPORT article, the Brazilian is said to be considering a move to the Saudi Pro League, a destination he has been linked to over the past year.

It would not just be a typical move. The 24-year-old would want to leave the Spanish champions for the next two seasons. However, he would like to return to Real Madrid on a free transfer if President Florentino Perez agrees.

It seems an unrealistic move, with the likelihood that Real Madrid and Vinicius work out a new deal. Everything coming out from both sides suggests that will be the case.

