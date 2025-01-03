Florentino Perez Commences Presidential Elections At Real Madrid
Florentino Perez has officially started Real Madrid's 2025 presidential election, with the club issuing a statement on the matter.
Perez is one of the most successful presidents in the history of the club. Trophy wise, he is the most successful ever.
During his two stints in the office, Perez has seen the club lift a total of 37 trophies. In a recent statement, Real Madrid confirmed:
Real Madrid President, Florentino Pérez, convenes the club's Board of Directors on 7 January 2025, at 5:30pm CET, in order to begin the process of elections for President and Board of Directors for the next four years.- Real Madrid
The criteria for presidential candidacy at Los Blancos is to be a member of the club for at least 20 years. Apart from that, the candidate has to personally provide 15% of the club's budget.
Florentino Perez first came into office in 2000 with his first stint ending in 2006. He returned in 2009 and was unopposed during the elections in 2013, 2017, and 2021. The election in 2021 was concluded in only 13 days.
During the last decade, the club have won a total of six Champions League titles. Hence, Perez has overseen two of the most iconic eras in Real Madrid's history.
Apart from his current stint, where Los Merengues won the UEFA Champions League back-to-back-to-back, he was also in charge during the Galactico era.
During Perez's stints, players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazario, David Beckham, and more have represented the club.
