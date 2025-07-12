Raul Asencio Pens Heartfelt Instagram Post Apologizing to the Fans

It's been a 2024-25 season of ups and downs for Real Madrid, which has also been the case for center-back Raul Asencio. Starting the season in the Castilla squad, the young Spaniard was thrust into the senior team early in the season due to several injuries in the defensive positions.

Asencio was a breath of fresh air and even added an assist on his senior debut. The now 22-year-old played in some of the most high-profile games, including Champions League matches against Liverpool and Atalanta, as well as in the El Clásico.

Despite early success, at the back end of the season, more mistakes crept into his game. His work effort was always high, but in a recent Instagram post, he apologized to the Los Blancos fans.

Asencio spoke about the thrills of a magical season where he received his first starts. However, he acknowledged his poor form in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Madridistas, a season in which I have fulfilled my dream of being part of the best club in the world is ending but it has ended in the way I least wanted. I feel like I haven't been up to it in the club world cup, but now it's time to disconnect and recharge.

Wishing you a happy holiday and now and always, HALA MADRID! 🤍

Counting down the days to return to Bernabeu Raul Asencio

In the second game of the tournament, Asencio was sent off for a bad decision while being the last man. He did not regain his place until the semi-final due to Dean Huijsen being suspended. The first goal for PSG was a gift courtesy of a mistake from the Spaniard. He was not the only player to have a under-par tournament, but his apology will go down well with the fans.

The new season is around a month away, and Asencio will likely be an important player for Xabi Alonso, who typically employs a 3-5-2 formation with three center-backs. Asencio is still young and has a lot to learn. As an academy player, the fans will back him until the end.

