Sports Presenter Says Several Real Madrid Players Lack One Quality PSG Team Shows

Real Madrid began life under head coach Xabi Alonso at the Club World Cup, with their tournament coming to an end in devastating fashion in the semi-finals. Los Blancos lost 4-0 to European Champions PSG, conceding twice in the opening ten minutes.

Despite some positive spells in the second half, Alonso's side were outmatched by the Parisians. The score could have been more, but just six games into the new edition of Real Madrid, there is still much to change to get them back to the top.

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Following the defeat, criticism has been aimed at several players, primarily due to their lack of effort on the field. During the program 'El Larguero', Manu Carreño spoke about the problems Alonso faces due to those negatives.

Some players at Real Madrid focus more on the individual than the team." "If you have just two who focus more on themselves... that's the problem Xabi Alonso has. Manu Carreño

The radio and television presenter gave a clearer picture of what he meant, using the PSG forward players as an example of what some Real players do not do.

Like Kvaratskhelia does, who if he has to run from his area to the back to follow Valverde, he chases him, or like Barcola or Dembélé or Doué do. That commitment that the players have because they put the collective first, is what I think some Real Madrid players lack right now. Manu Carreño

IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

Carreño did not mention any names in particular, but other media analysts have made the same observation, citing Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappe. Just six games into Alonso's tenure, there is plenty of time for his tactics to be implemented into the team.

