Real Madrid Trio Named Among Most Targeted Soccer Athletes for Online Abuse

Playing for one of the best soccer teams in the world, you are going to face some criticism from fans and the media. However, playing for Real Madrid that appears to be more significant than for other clubs, as evidenced by a recent report.

A recent data study from Crypto Maniaks has compiled a list of athletes from the NFL, soccer, pro wrestling, and other sports regarding who receives the most online abuse. They analyzed well over 4 million social media posts from X, Facebook, Reddit, and Instagram across the leagues, collecting data from August 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025.

In the rankings of soccer players who have received the most online abuse, three Real Madrid players occupy the top positions: Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Jr, and new signing Trent Alexander-Arnold. The former was at the top of the list, with 26.6% of 150,000 online posts about the Frenchman being negative. That means around 40,000 of the posts were abusive.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Given the time the data was collected, it started a few weeks after Mbappe was unveiled as a Los Blancos player. There is a good chance that if he were not a Real Madrid player, Vinicius Jr. would likely be ranked No. 1, having 25.3% of 150,000 votes for the Brazilian player.

Vini Jr. has consistently faced criticism from the media since he arrived in Spain, which also extends to social media. The Brazilian has also faced racial abuse whilst playing, which was documented in his recent Netflix documentary.

Alexander-Arnold was ranked No. 3 and was not a Real Madrid player during the time of data collection. However, rumors of him moving to the Spanish capital began to circulate in January 2025, which likely intensified the online abuse.

IMAGO / Sportsphoto

Former Real Madrid player, Cristiano Ronaldo, is in fourth. Lionel Messi was also ranked at No. 7. Both are regarded as the greatest players of all time and are still active, so it's no surprise to see them still receive online abuse.

