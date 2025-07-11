Gareth Bale Showers Former Real Madrid Teammate Luka Modric with Praise

Former player Gareth Bale knows Luka Modric more than most players. The Welsh wizard played alongside Modric at Real Madrid for ten seasons, and before that, four years at Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

The Croatian played his last game for Los Blancos in the 4-0 loss to PSG in the Club World Cup. It was a decision that was made before the tournament, and the 39-year-old made the move to AC Milan.

IMAGO / Alterphotos

Modric has done everything possible at the club, and some of those trophies he lifted alongside Bale. Speaking on ESPN FC as a special guest, the Welshman showered Modric with praise, thinking he has improved with age.

Modrić? What an incredible footballer. I always call him a fine wine, just keeps getting better with age. Gareth Bale

When both players were young, Modric arrived from Dinamo Zagreb with Bale already at the club. It was an exciting team, but the wide forward was unsure if his size would translate to the physical Premier League.

The first time at Tottenham, Modrić was so small and I was still young at the time, but you just never thought he'd be able to keep up with Premier League kind of pace. Then he got the ball, dropped the shoulder, just kept everybody away from it and he just got better and better. Gareth Bale

Bale retired in 2022, but he is looking to return to football. The Welshman is looking to take over his boyhood club, Cardiff City, as part of a consortium. The Bluebirds were relegated to the third tier of English football, having once played in the Premier League.

