Former Player Gives Trent Alexander-Arnold Advice From His Own Time in Madrid

It's been several months since Trent Alexander-Arnold made the move to Real Madrid from Liverpool. The move was seen as a controversial one, not just by the fans of the Premier League champions, but also by some members of the media. They believe he could not cope with the pressure of being a Los Blancos player, and could be outperformed by Dani Carvajal at his position.

Trent has been in Madrid for a few months, after making his debut in the United States at the Club World Cup. He looks to be settling in slowly, after a below-par start in his first La Liga start, and was on the bench in the second. He got the start against Mallorca and looked much better, playing some delightful football.

Former Real Madrid Player Steve McManaman Gives His Advice

IMAGO / Alberto Gardin

Former player Steve McManaman has a very similar career to Trent-Alexander-Arnold. He, too, was born in Merseyside and also made the controversial move from Liverpool to Real Madrid. In an interview with AS, McManaman spoke about what Trent will find different.

From the outside, Madrid seems relentless, but inside, it's very familiar. The real change for Trent will be the city, the culture, the language, and the lifestyle. But he loves it. Steve McManaman

IMAGO / MIS

In addition to describing what's different, McManaman also offered his advice on how to make the transition to a new country easier. In turn, it could help him settle quickly and help him on the field.

The only thing I would say is: settle in quickly. Find somewhere to live; the last thing you want is to spend months in hotels living out of suitcases. You need a real home, a base, a place to sleep well and focus on training. The last thing you want is to spend months in a hotel with suitcases everywhere. So settle in and adapt as soon as possible, Steve McManaman

McManaman also spoke about the team under Xabi Alonso, and after three games, he is happy with how the club is looking. The Champions League winner believes Real Madrid are back.

