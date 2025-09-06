Kylian Mbappe was on target yesterday as France beat Ukraine 2-0 in the World Cup qualifier. The Frenchman scored in the 82nd minute to ensure the three points in their first game in the group. It was a milestone goal for the 26-year-old Real Madrid forward, netting his 51st goal wearing the French national shirt.

It moved him into a tie for second place among all-time goal scorers for France, leveling the great Thierry Henry. Mbappe needed just 89 games to reach Henry's goalscoring record, while the former Arsenal, Barcelona, and Monaco player played in 123 games.

Kylian Mbappe Targeting the Top Spot

IMAGO / Newspix

Speaking to French sports outlet TF1, Kylian Mbappé discussed equaling the record and his plans to surpass Thierry Henry. However, he said it was an honor to equal a French legend.

A round of applause for Titi (Henry)! But now I want to surpass him! It's an honor to equal a player like him. Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe also spoke highly of Henry, a player he looked up to when he was younger. They both played for Monaco, and have huge admiration for what he has done in his football career, especially for the French national team.

Everyone knows what he means to the French people, and even more so to strikers. He's someone who paved the way, and I have great respect and admiration for him. Reaching this milestone so soon is crazy, but I like it. I want to keep going and, above all, win matches and titles. Kylian Mbappe

IMAGO / SOPA Images

The Los Blancos striker is not far behind first place, Oliver Giroud, who has 57 goals. Mbappe is only 26, so he has plenty of time to chase down another legend of the French national team.

France face Iceland on Tuesday, September 9, and a goal from Mbappe would take him to second place outright in the all-time scorer list. More importantly, helping his team win would put them in a great spot to qualify for the 2025 World Cup.

