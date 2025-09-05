Real Madrid Forward Rodrygo Sets Future Plan After Whirlwind Transfer Window (Report)

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo had a rollercoaster of a summer transfer window. The Brazilian looked certain to be moving on from the club, with Premier League clubs Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal all reportedly interested. However, he stayed at Los Blancos, but rumors still circulate about his future.

In the first three matches of the new season, Rodrygo has started just one game, coming off after 60 minutes to be replaced by Vinicius. The decision did not go down well with the 24-year-old, having not featured in the first game. He did come on for 18 minutes against Mallorca, but 81 minutes of playing time in the first three games is not what he wants.

Real Madrid's Rodrygo to Assess Future in January

According to TBR Football reporter Graeme Bailey, Rodrygo was convinced by some of the players at the club to stay, as he is an important player. However, he is going to reassess his future in January.

He’s giving it until January, and if he’s still not getting the minutes he needs, he may move in the January window. That said, he could also usurp Arda Güler and work his way back into the starting line-up. Graeme Bailey

In the same article, Bailey spoke about what convinced him to stay at the Mdarid club this season. Despite the club being willing to sell if he wanted to leave, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. spoke to Rodrygo and changed his mind about transferring.

I was speaking to his camp in Madrid… I’m told that Vinicius and Mbappe, who we did a story about a few weeks ago, encouraging him to stay, played a huge part in his decision. His teammates really put their arms around him and said, ‘Look, you’re a massive player here. You don’t need to leave.’ He’s decided to stay until January, but we’ll need to keep an eye on his situation. Graeme Bailey

The next few months will be an important part of Rodrygos' career. Can he work himself back into a regular starting spot under Xasbi Alonso? Or will he need to move on to find time on the pitch, given it's a World Cup year? If he does decide to leave, there will be a long list of suitors from the Premier League and other parts of the world.

