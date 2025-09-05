Injured Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham Takes Vacation on Superyacht with Girlfriend Ashlyn Castro

It's currently the international break, and many players have joined up with their national teams for key qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Real Madrid have several players who have left team training for the games, but Xabi Alonso still has plenty of players working hard who have not been called up.

The Brazilians have all been left out of their squad to rest, while other injured players are still around the team. Alonso has given them all a few days off to relax, including Jude Bellingham. The Englishman is currently recovering after shoulder surgery and is expected to return in October.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

MORE: Jude Bellingham Girlfriend: Everything About Ashlyn Castro

The 22-year-old has been pictured alongside his girlfriend Ashlyn Castro, enjoying some downtime in the sun. Bellingham looked to be having a fantastic time alongside the American and was either not bothered or unaware of the cameras.

Jude Bellingham and Ashlyn Castro Head to Sardinia

The UK newspaper The Sun have shared a video on their social media of Jude Bellingham and his girlfriend, Ashlyn Castro, as they took a vacation near the Mediterranean island of Sardinia. The video shows the Real Madrid star and Castro on the $1.3 million (£1 million) superyacht, cuddling and sunbathing in each other's arms.

Jude Bellingham and stunning girlfriend soak up the sun on superyacht! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/YXOIICSUaU — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 5, 2025

Castro, who started dating Bellingham earlier this year, also took to Instagram to post a picture on the beach. However, she did not indicate who she was with or where she was, and it was at the same time that the video of them both emerged. Fans put two and two together.

The American model and influencer took several selfies in a blue bikini, while also showing off some of the food that Bellingham and she were sharing.

Bellingham, who is usually also active on Instagram, has not posted any pictures yet. The couple does not post pictures together, as they try to keep their private life as private as possible. With paprazzi around, that is easier said than done.

The Latest Real Madrid News, Transfer Rumors & More

Real Madrid Forward Rodrygo Sets Future Plan After Whirlwind Transfer Window (Report)

Former French Striker Names Two Areas of Weakness in Kylian Mbappe's Game

Xabi Alonso Sends Top Scout to Watch the Next Jude Bellingham (Report)

Mauricio Pochettino Reveals What Stopped Him Becoming Real Madrid Head Coach in 2018

Real Madrid Could Let €35m Young Talent Leave In January As Suitors Circle (Report)