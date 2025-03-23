Former Real Madrid Boss Claims Carlo Ancelotti Is the Best Manager in the World
Carlo Ancelotti continues to achieve great things with Real Madrid. The Italian manager, currently in his second stint at the club, is the most successful manager in Los Blancos' history.
Ancelotti has won 15 trophies with Los Merengues. During his first stint, he helped the club win the historic La Decima in 2013-14.
During his second stint, he has led the team to two UEFA Champions League titles, among other trophies. Real Madrid are in contention to win La Liga, Champions League, and Copa del Rey this season as well. Ancelotti continues to maintain high standards in the Spanish capital.
Former Real Madrid boss Fabio Capello thinks Carlo Ancelotti is currently the best manager in the world. He told Daily Mail:
Carlo. Carlo Ancelotti is the best manager in the world. Wherever he has managed, they have won. I like him because he can play different styles with different players. He is really intelligent. It’s not, “This style is my style and that’s it”. He makes wine with different grapes.- Fabio Capello
Managers like Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, and more are often in the conversation of the best managers. Ancelotti's career, however, spans across different leagues and teams.
Apart from Real Madrid, he has managed teams like Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, PSG, Bayern Munich, and other top clubs in his illustrious managerial career. He has been adjudged the best coach in world football four times annually, thrice with Real Madrid and AC Milan the other time.
Ancelotti also has five UCL titles in his bulging cabinet, lifting the trophy three times with Los Blancos and twice with Milan.
