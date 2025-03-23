Real Madrid CF ON SI

Real Madrid Surprises ESPN Journalist for Interest in Arsenal Transfer Target

ESPN's Julien Laurens believed that Real Madrid would pursue Man City's Rodri.

Eduardo Razo

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Recently, Diario AS reported that highly sought-after Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi is drawing interest from Real Madrid.

This follows reports from the Daily Mail in England indicating that Arsenal was close to activating the player's release clause, which is approximately $65 million. However, no deal was made, so it leaves the door open for any other club like Real Madrid to secure him.

MORE: Real Madrid Urged to Pursue Serie A Standout as Toni Kroos Successor

Manchester City midfielder and Ballon d'Or winner Rodri
IMAGO / HMB-Media

In a recent episode of "The Gab & Juls Show," Julien Laurens offered a surprising reaction to this rumor. The ESPN journalist believed that Los Blancos would target Manchester City midfielder Rodri, as the Spanish giants are looking for a ball-playing midfielder who excels in defensive situations.

I thought they were going to wait for Rodri to leave City in a year or something like that to be their No. 6 instead of going for Zubimendi.

Julien Laurens

Nonetheless, Laurens does state one reason why Los Blancos would want the Real Sociedad standout rather than waiting for Rodri to want to leave the Premier League side.

He was very happy to go there and work with Arteta. So, I don't know; that might change. Not to my knowledge... I mean, he's obviously a very good player. He's younger than Rodri and would do a good job for Real Madrid, just as he would for Arsenal.

Julien Laurens

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Why Real Madrid Likely Won't Pursue Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero

Denmark's Rasmus Hojlund Drops Cristiano Ronaldo's Iconic Celebration and Reveals Why

Real Madrid Find Vinicius Jr's Replacement Amid Saudi Arabia Links

Real Madrid Women's Player Melanie Leupolz Aims Critiszm at Own Club Over Investment

Young Real Madrid Star's Future in Doubt Amid Frustration with Carlo Ancelotti (Report)

Published
Eduardo Razo
EDUARDO RAZO

Eduardo is an experienced freelance football writer covering Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG On SI. He also covers PSG for PSG Talk and French football for Ligue 1's official English website. He's contributed to NBC Sports' regional sports networks, including NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Bay Area & California, providing in-depth sports content for those markets.

Home/Transfers and Rumors