Former Real Madrid Coach Davide Ancelotti Linked with La Liga 2 Head Coach Job
Davide Ancelotti decided not to follow his father to Brazil when Carlo Ancelotti left Real Madrid, instead opting to start his coaching journey. Davide has been an assistant to his father since he became the Bayern Munich head coach in 2016.
The 35-year-old has spoken to numerous clubs, reportedly including Scottish team Rangers and Swiss side FC Basel. However, according to reports from The Athletic and Sky Sport, Davide is a candidate to take over the vacant head coaching job at La Liga 2 side Deportivo de La Coruña.
Deportivo head coach Óscar Gilsanz's contract does not expire until June 30, and no information has been revealed about his future. However, after a disappointing 15th-place finish in the La Liga Hypermotion, reports suggest they will look for a new direction.
La Coruña is a famous club that has not been in the top flight in Spain since 2018; they have also fallen as far as the third tier. This past season marked their return to the Segunda División, and their goal is to regain promotion to La Liga.
David Ancelotti has demonstrated his talent alongside his father, and despite being only 35, he has a strong reputation. The Deportivo job would be a great stepping stone for him, but he is also in discussions with other clubs.
