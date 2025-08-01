Barcelona Standout Says Club’s Transfer Work Tops Real Madrid’s Business

Real Madrid have been busy in the transfer market this summer under new head coach Xabi Alonso. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Álvaro Carreras, and Franco Mastantuono have all joined the squad, for a total of over $173 million (€150 million).

Los Blancos' rivals, Barcelona, have signed three players but have spent much less, mainly due to financial constraints. They have spent money bringing in Joan Garcia and teenage talent Roony Bardghji, for around $37 million (€27.5 million). They have also sealed a loan deal for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Despite the contrast in transfer fees, one Barca player believes that they have done much better business than Real Madrid.

Dani Olmo Believes Barcelona are Stronger After Adding New signings

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

In an interview with 'El Partidazo de COPE', Dani Olmo spoke about the two rivals' transfers, and did not doubt that the Catalans had done the better work.

We have made better signings than Real Madrid. We have also strengthened ourselves. Dani Olmo

Real Madrid would argue, adding Alexander-Arnold, a dual Premier League and UEFA Champions League winner. They also added two young stars that several other top teams wanted in Huijsen and Mastantuono, with the latter said to be the next excellent Argentine star.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

They also strengthened at left-back with the Carreras signing. Three of the new signings are expected to be starters next season, with Mastantuono possibly a fringe player, but he could push to start depending on how he starts. he will only be 18 when the season gets underway.

From the three Barca signings, only goalkeeper Joan Garcia has the potential to be a consistent starter this season, so to say Barca have had the better transfer window seems unrealistic. However, thw tw teams will know by the end of the 2025-26 season who has.

