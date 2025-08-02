Fenerbahce Head Coach José Mourinho Linked With a Trio of Real Madrid Players

Fenerbahce head coach Jose Mourinho spent four seasons as the head coach of Real Madrid, and he is looking to use his ties with the club with a possible transfer or two. The Turkish side have been linked with three players over the past week, the latest would be one if the moves of the summer if they could pull it off.

Mourinho has already strengthened the team with several signings, including Jhon Duran, Nelson Semedo, and Milan Škriniar, who are some of the big names coming in. The Portuguese head coach is now looking to add at least one Real Madrid player.

Three Real Madrid Players on Fenerbahce's Radar

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

According to AS, Jose Mourinho is looking interested in making a sensational move for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo. The Brazilian is rumored to be on his way out of the club, with several top teams linked with a move, including Arsenal and Liverpool.

It is unlikely that Rodrygo would choose a move to Fenerbache over teams playing in the UEFA Champions League this coming season. However, they have the financial backing to pull off the transfer.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

If Mourinho can't get that deal done, he may look at two other players, David Alaba and Brahim Diaz. The Turkish side have brought in several top defenders, so they may opt against Alaba. However, Diaz would be another top signing.

Diaz may also be out of reach for Fenerbahce as he looks to potentially sign a new contract at Los Blancos. Mourinho could come up empty-handed, unless they make a move for Alaba.

