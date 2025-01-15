Former Real Madrid Star Says Barcelona Would’ve Won 10-1 in Super Cup If Wojciech Szczesny Wasn’t Sent Off
Real Madrid recently suffered a 5-2 defeat in the Super Cup Final against Barcelona in Jeddah. Wojciech Szczesny was sent off in the second half of the game.
The game on January 12 was a disaster for Carlo Ancelotti's side. Kylian Mbappe (5') and Rodrygo (60') were on the scoresheet for Los Blancos. Lamine Yamal (22'), Robert Lewandowski (36' P), Raphinha (39', 48'), and Alejandro Balde (45+10') found the back of the net for Barca.
Szczesny was sent off in the 56th minute of the match and the score was 5-1 at that point. Antonio Cassano has claimed that Barcelona would've scored five more without reply if the red card didn't take place.
Speaking on the Viva el Futbol podcast, Cassano said:
If they don’t send off Szczesny, the game ends 10-1. I repeat, 10-1. And not 10-2, because the goal is scored in the foul after the expulsion.- Antonio Cassano
While Real Madrid have already won two trophies this season, UEFA Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup, they missed the chance to bag their third silverware in the Supercopa de Espana.
Szczesny, meanwhile, uploaded a social media post following the game, writing:
Yes, I made a bad decision and was sent off in my first ever El Clasico!- Wojciech Szczesny
Yes, it’s not a particularly nice feeling.
But experience lets me see things from a different perspective.
In September I was retired from football and I was enjoying my life on the beaches and golf courses of Marbella.
4 months later I got to play a game that before I could only watch in TV or play on Fifa. And I was never going to hide and play this game afraid of making difficult decisions and taking risk.
One might think that it is that attitude that caused my red card. I prefer to think that it’s precisely this attitude that led me to be where I am right now and it is thanks to my sometimes unreasonable courage that I now get to enjoy my first trophy as a Barcelona player!
Living your life without fear may sometimes get you hurt but believe me, you get an incredible adventure in return!
I love this game!
