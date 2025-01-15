Real Madrid Reportedly Abandon January Pursuit Of Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold
Real Madrid has given up hope of signing Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in the winter transfer window, according to Relevo.
The club has been heavily linked with a move for the 26-year-old in recent weeks. The England international is out of contract at the end of the season, meaning Los Blancos can open talks with him about a move in the summer.
Still, Los Blancos reportedly made an unsuccessful bid for the defender earlier this month, and it was unclear if they planned to make another move before the transfer window shut.
Now, Real Madrid is said to have halted its pursuit of Alexander-Arnold during the winter transfer window because they have realized the difficulties of securing his services.
The transfer is deemed "practically impossible" for Real Madrid at this time due to several reasons. These could range from the club's inability to settle on a fee to Liverpool's hesitation in letting one of their key players leave mid-season.
Notably, recent reports indicate that head coach Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid's executives have differing views on the winter transfer window, which could also have been a factor.
Trent Alexander-Arnold Stats 2024/25
Stats
Appearances
27
Goals
2
Assists
5
MORE: Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Official Squad Announced For Copa Del Rey With Eduardo Camavinga Back Training
Alexander-Arnold played the full 90 minutes in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League yesterday. He also scored and captained the side in last weekend's FA Cup win against Accrington Stanley.
The defender has faced criticism recently for his on-field performances. He was specifically highlighted during Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Manchester United earlier this month.
For now, it appears that Alexander-Arnold will continue to focus on playing for Arne Slot's team until a decision about his future is made.
