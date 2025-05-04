Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Endearing Photos And Message On Mother's Day
It's been a tough week for Cristiano Ronaldo after he could not stop Al Nassr from crashing out of the AFC Champions League semi-final stage. However, life moves on for the 40-year-old, and enjoying things away from the field is even more important.
One of those things is family; the former Real Madrid man has plenty of loved ones around him. One is his mother, Maria Dolores dos Santos Viveiros da Aveiro.
MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo Opens Up After Al Nassr Are Eliminated In The AFC Champions League
Ronaldo took to social media to celebrate his mother with images and a message on Mother's Day. The day is celebrated worldwide on different dates, with Portugal and Spain having it on May 4.
Every day is theirs, but today in particular- Cristiano Ronaldo
❤️ Happy Mother's Day.
Ronaldo has been very close to his mother, but that relationship became even closer when his father passed away in 2005, two years after the Portuguese international joined Manchester United.
The forward has spoken in the past about the role his mother has played in his soccer life. He has also written many loving and emotional messages on social media, including in 2014, to celebrate the release of her book.
My mother is, without any doubt, a mother courage. I feel very thankful and proud to be her son and to have her in my life.- Cristiano Ronaldo
The Latest Cristiano Ronaldo News:
Hansi Flick Reveals How Lamine Yamal Can Become Like Cristiano Ronaldo Or Lionel Messi
Liverpool Star Told to Follow What Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale Did At Real Madrid
Georgina Rodriguez Posts Adorable Snap Of Daughter Bella Celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo’s Goal
Brit Awards Nominee Reveals COVID Stopped Him From Performing at Cristiano Ronaldo's 35th Birthday