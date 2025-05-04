Real Madrid CF ON SI

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Endearing Photos And Message On Mother's Day

Mother's Day is celebrated on May 4 in Portugal and Spain.

Jordan Merritt

IMAGO / Samuello Sports Images Gh

It's been a tough week for Cristiano Ronaldo after he could not stop Al Nassr from crashing out of the AFC Champions League semi-final stage. However, life moves on for the 40-year-old, and enjoying things away from the field is even more important.

One of those things is family; the former Real Madrid man has plenty of loved ones around him. One is his mother, Maria Dolores dos Santos Viveiros da Aveiro.

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo Opens Up After Al Nassr Are Eliminated In The AFC Champions League

Ronaldo took to social media to celebrate his mother with images and a message on Mother's Day. The day is celebrated worldwide on different dates, with Portugal and Spain having it on May 4.

Every day is theirs, but today in particular
❤️ Happy Mother's Day.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo has been very close to his mother, but that relationship became even closer when his father passed away in 2005, two years after the Portuguese international joined Manchester United.

Maria Dolores dos Santos Viveiros da Aveiro with Cristiano Ronaldo Jr
IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The forward has spoken in the past about the role his mother has played in his soccer life. He has also written many loving and emotional messages on social media, including in 2014, to celebrate the release of her book.

My mother is, without any doubt, a mother courage. I feel very thankful and proud to be her son and to have her in my life.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Latest Cristiano Ronaldo News:

Hansi Flick Reveals How Lamine Yamal Can Become Like Cristiano Ronaldo Or Lionel Messi

Liverpool Star Told to Follow What Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale Did At Real Madrid

Georgina Rodriguez Posts Adorable Snap Of Daughter Bella Celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo’s Goal

Brit Awards Nominee Reveals COVID Stopped Him From Performing at Cristiano Ronaldo's 35th Birthday

Published
Jordan Merritt
JORDAN MERRITT

Jordan Merritt is a freelance soccer writer who covers Real Madrid CF On SI. He is an obsessive soccer fan and an Arsenal supporter.

Home/Legends