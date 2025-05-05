Fabrizio Romano Confirms Real Madrid’s Definitive Stance On Arsenal Defender William Saliba
Real Madrid could look to improve their defence in the summer due to constant injuries in the backline this season. Arsenal's William Saliba has emerged as a top target for Los Blancos.
The Frenchman has been a key player for the Gunners over the past few seasons, performing at a very high level. It has put him in the frame as one of the best centre-backs in the world.
Saliba has a contract with Arsenal until the end of the 2026-27 season. Fabrizio Romano reiterated that Real Madrid view Saliba as a game-changer and will look to add him to the team this summer or sometime soon. Romano has previously claimed that Los Blancos rate Saliba as the Jude Bellingham of defenders and doubled down on his stance yet again. He said on his YouTube channel:
They consider William Saliba a game-changer, a generational centre-back. So if Real Madrid ever get an open door to go and negotiate for Saliba, Real Madrid will be ready.- Fabrizio Romano
Romano added:
Whether it's this summer, next summer, or in 2027 on a free. In any case, Real Madrid will be ready to go for Saliba because they love him.- Fabrizio Romano
William Saliba and Arsenal faced Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals this season and the Gunners conceded only once across two legs. They won 5-1 on aggregate.
Real Madrid have players like Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, and more but Saliba could significantly improve the team's condition, especially due to the injury issues.
