Xabi Alonso Gives Update on Kylian Mbappe and Franco Mastantuono Injuries

It was a big one for Real Madrid against Villarreal on October 4. Xabi Alonso's side won 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu to take three vital points ahead of the international break.

French forward Kylian Mbappe was on the score sheet again, notching his 14th goal of the season in ten games. However, minutes after his goal, he was substituted, looking as though he had picked up an injury during the buildup to the goal or during it.

IMAGO / PsnewZ

Mbappe was not the only player to suffer an injury in the game, with 18-year-old Franco Mastantuono also having to come off the field with an injury. Head coach Xabi Alonso has provided an update on both players as they potentially join their national teams.

Both Mbappe and Mastantuono Will Be Monitored

In an article from The Athletic, it was reported that Xabi Alonso provided an update on both players to the broadcasters. The Spaniard stated that Mbappe was experiencing discomfort in his ankle and Mastantuono had a hamstring strain, and both would be closely monitored.

“Mbappe has discomfort in his ankle, Mastantuono has an overload. We will see, we will keep monitoring them.” Xabi Alonso

IMAGO / AOP.Press

Both players have been two of the best-performing players this season for Los Blancos. On Mastantuono, he was questioned about his status, but he did not reveal much. Not knowing the full extent of the problem.

“We’ll have to see how it develops. If it gets complicated, he won’t be able to play. We’ll see.” Xabi Alonso

Several Real Madrid players are set to join their national teams, with Mbappe and Mastantuono among them. The club will decide on the extent to which their injuries are over over the next couple of days. Then the coaches of their respective national teams will speak with Real Madrid about the next steps.

IMAGO / PHOTOxPHOTO

Both players will be wanted for the games. However, with Argentina playing just two international friendlies, there may be a more understanding situation from their head coach, Lionel Scaloni, regarding Mastantuono.

France have two World Cup qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Iceland. They have won two from two, but Didier Deschamps will want all his best players to join up. However, the final decision will come after the extent of the injury is revealed, and risking Mbappe could be worse for Deschamps in a World Cup year.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Post-Match Press Conference After Real Madrid's Win Over Villarreal

Real Madrid 3-1 Villarreal: Report & Full Match Highlights After Vinicius Jr. Brace Sinks the Yellow Submarine

Ángel Di María Reveals Who Has More Quality: Him or Real Madrid's Franco Mastantuono

Former Barcelona Player Reveals Cristiano Ronaldo Called to Convince Him to Be His Teammate