Four People Handed Suspended Jail Sentences for Hate Crime Against Vinicius Jr

Four individuals have been handed a suspended prison sentence for a hate crime against Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr. Ahead of a Copa del Rey Madrid derby on January 26, 2023, a doll wearing a Brazil shirt with the No. 20 was hung by the four men.

La Liga filed charges on the matter. Madrid provincial court has now finally passed their ruling. The main offendant has received the harshest sentence of 15 months in prison for hate crime and seven more months for threat. He has also been fined an approximate $1255.

The other three men have been given sentences of seven months in prison for hate crime and seven more months for threat. They have received around $830 in financial fines each. However, none of the four men will receive jail time as they signed a letter of apology.

According to MARCA, all four people have to abide by several other guidelines. They can't approach Vinicius Jr within 1000 meters of the superstar forward's periphery. They have been banned from stadiums for four hours before and after a men's or women's game for four years.

They have also been handed a disqualification from working in educational, sports, and leisure settings with the main offender serving four years and three months, and the other three three years and seven months each.

They will also have to make an obligatory participation in equal treatment and no discrimation program. The four punished have already sent an apology letter to Real Madrid, Vinicius Jr, La Liga, and RFEF.

Vinicius Jr, meanwhile, has rejoined Real Madrid's training ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup. The team begin a new chapter under Xabi Alonso and the first game is on June 14 against Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

