Ex-Real Madrid Player Explains How Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric Defy Age

Real Madrid legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric are playing at a high level in their late 30s and now entering their 40s. In the past, it wasn’t all that common for players to be playing at a high level well past their prime years.

This month, Ronaldo won the UEFA Nations League with Portugal, scoring the game-tying goal that would eventually see the contest head into extra time, with the Portuguese side winning on penalties.

In an interview with AS, former Real Madrid player Aitor Karanka explained why he believes players like Modric and Ronaldo continue to play and produce into their late 30s and 40s.

It’s changed a lot. First, the quality of the pitches from the time you’re a kid. Second, nutrition from a young age. When you’re 13, 14, 15 years old, you ate your sandwiches, you ate whatever was at home. Aitor Karanka

Moreover, Karanka notes that players treat their bodies differently once they reach the professional level, which allows them to prolong their careers more than was possible in previous times.

Even when you made it to the pros— I always say, when I joined Athletic at 19 or 20 years old, there was a bottle of wine on the table the night before a match. Then nutrition came along, and not just in professional football, but healthy habits starting from childhood. Aitor Karanka

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup taking place next year, it won’t be surprising for Ronaldo and Modric to play for their respective national teams as they look to win the trophy that has eluded both players.

