David Ornstein Reveals What Will Happen If Real Madrid Join The Race For Dean Huijsen
Real Madrid's focus may be on the La Liga title challenge and the possibility of a new head coach, but rumors around transfers continue. If Los Blancos do make a coaching change, transfer targets may change.
One name that has been mentioned with a move to Madrid is Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen. The 20-year-old is having a fabulous season in the Premier League, with several top European teams holding an interest in signing him.
Football Correspondent at the Athletic David Ornstein has commented on the center-back's potential departure. He indicated that if the Spanish champions join the race, it could mean other teams would be on the back foot.
If Real Madrid decide to join the race for Dean Huijsen, it could change everything. We know that it’s an attraction to him since childhood. But they haven’t [decided] so far.- David Ornstein
As Ornstein mentioned, the Dutch-born defender spoke about his love for Real Madrid and former player Sergio Ramos. Everything points to him wanting that move, but Real is not currently chasing his signature. That may change once the head coach for the 2024-25 season is announced.
Huijsen had the choice of playing for the Netherlands or Spain because he became a Spanish citizen after moving to Marbella when he was five. He chose La Roja, making his debut for the senior team in March 2025.
Real Madrid may consider signing a center-back this summer, but they must also strengthen other areas. Huijsen and Arsenal's William Saliba are the leading two candidates if they look at the position.
