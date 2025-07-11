Luka Modric Hands Special Gift to Arda Guler as He Passes the Real Madrid Baton

When Real Madrid lost to PSG in the Club World Cup, it wasn't just the end of the competition; it was also the last moments in a shirt for two stars. Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez will depart the club after successful years, with the Croatian heading to AC Milan.

The Croatian had 13 seasons with the club, during which he won everything and more. As the team traveled back to Madrid from the United States, a video emerged via El Chiringuito TV of the team boarding the coach, with Modric passing on a special gift to Arda Guler.

🤍🥺When the team landed in Madrid, Luka Modrić gifted his shirt to Arda Güler, and the two shared a hug. @elchiringuitotv pic.twitter.com/GtMdOoLkki — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 11, 2025

The 39-year-old handed the young talent one of his shirts, the last one he wore for the club. It was seen as a passing of the guard, with the 20-year-old Turkish player likely playing a more similar role to what Modric has in the past for Los Blancos.

During his time under Carlo Ancelotti, Guler played substantially at the wide right position. However, new head coach Xabi Alonso has played him more centrally, as somebody who can create and link play from the middle of the pitch. He has thrived in the first few games, with many believing he could be the new Modric.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

For the young player, I'm sure it was a special moment that he will treasure, with Modric serving as a role model for him at the club. If Guler can approach the qualities of the Croatian who wore a white shirt, he will be a great value to the club.

