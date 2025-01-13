Gerard Pique Mocks Real Madrid Icon Iker Casillas With Celebration After El Clasico
Barcelona legend Gerard Pique was spotted teasing Real Madrid icon Iker Casillas following the latest El Clasico on Sunday, January 12. Los Blancos were beaten 5-2 in the Spanish Super Cup Final against their arch-rivals.
Kylian Mbappe (5') and Rodrygo (60') were on the scoresheet for Carlo Ancelotti's side. Lamine Yamal (22'), Robert Lewandowsi (36' P), Raphinha (39', 48'), and Alejandro Balde (45+10') found the back of the net for Barca.
Barcelona won the Supercopa de Espana thanks to their dominant form. Hansi Flick's team have now secured two big-margin wins against Real Madrid this season as they bagged a 4-0 La Liga triumph at the Santiago Bernabeu earlier in the season.
Throughout his career, Gerard Pique has shared animosity with Los Merengues fans. His La Manita celebration following the 5-0 La Liga win at Camp Nou during the 2010-11 season became famous.
Pique replicated the move in front of Real Madrid icon Iker Casillas after the latest win for his former club. Checkout the clip of the celebration below.
Pique and Casillas are now professionally connected. The former Los Blancos goalkeeper is the chairperson of Kings League team 1K FC. Pique, meanwhile, is the president of the league.
They were former teammates for the Spanish national team and won the FIFA World Cup 2010 and UEFA Euro 2012 together. The pair shared the pitch 56 times as teammates.
They played against each other on the club level 19 times with Casillas winning four of those games with Real Madrid. Pique ended up winning ten and the other five ended as draws.
