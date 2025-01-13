Real Madrid Transfer News: Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Archie Gray & More - January 13, 2025
Real Madrid could return with a second bid for Trent Alexander-Arnold this month. However, they may change their intentions to another English right-back on loan if rejected again.
After the devastating loss to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup, Real Madrid could attempt a second bid for Trent Alexander-Arnold in January. The Liverpool right-back is their prime target at the position. - Marca
Real Madrid plans to bid big for Tottenham Hotspur player Archie Gray. The 21-year-old is impressed at center-back despite not being his primary position. Spurs only signed him in the summer, but Los Blancos are keen to sign him for around $51 million. - Fichajes
If Real Madrid are unable to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold in January, they may consider a loan move for Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker. The 34-year-old has declared his intent to leave the club this month, and Carlo Ancelotti is interested because of the lack of cover in the position. - TBR Football
Real Madrid are monitoring Paris Saint-Germain center-back Milan Skriniar. The 29-year-old Slovakian is said to be available for around $36 million, and several other clubs, including Aston Villa and Tottenham, are interested. - Fichajes
