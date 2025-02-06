Gonzalo Garcia Names Kylian Mbappe And Real Madrid Legend As Idols AFter Copa del Rey Heroics
Real Madrid managed a 3-2 away win against Leganes in their latest Copa del Rey clash on Wednesday, February 5.
Luka Modric (18') and Endrick (25') made it 2-0 for Carlo Ancelotti's side before Juan Cruz struck twice in quick succession (39' P, 59'). Gonzalo Garcia scored the winner in injury time (90+3') to help Real Madrid head to the semi-finals of the Spanish Cup.
This was Garcia's first senior goal for the club in his third appearance and spoke to the media after the match (via Real Madrid).
Q: On the goal against Leganes
Garcia: I'm very happy, nervous and with many emotions. It's been a dream since I was a child and since I joined the youth academy. I'm delighted to have scored the goal that got us through to the semi-finals. The game was tight and I knew there were going to be set pieces or corners. That's why I had to be in the box to get on the end of the ball. I spoke to Brahim and told him to put it in when he was on the byline. He told me to be there. He played in the perfect cross and I managed to score.
Q: On whether it is the happiest day of his career
Garcia: It's the happiest day of my career, along with my debut. Today is even better because of the significance of the goal and because of everything I've been working for this year. I'm delighted for the coaching staff and the players.
Q: On his heroes
Garcia: The best players in the world are here, but if I had to choose one, it would be Mbappé. I see him in training and in matches. He's a terrific player. Another hero is Cristiano during his time at Madrid. For me, they are my role models.
Q: On being the top goalscorer for Castilla
Garcia: It's going quite well on a personal level and my numbers are good. It's not down to me. It's a team effort. I score the goals, but the passes come from the rest of the teammates. I can't take the credit because football is a team game.
