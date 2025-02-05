Who Is Gonzalo Garcia? What To Know About Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey Hero vs Leganes
Gonzalo Garcia became the hero for Real Madrid as he scored a dramatic late winner in the Copa del Rey quarter-final clash against Leganes.
Carlo Ancelotti's side took a two-goal first-half lead with strikes in quick succession from Luka Modric (18') and Endrick (25'). However, Juan Cruz struck twice in the second half (39' P, 59') to make it 2-2.
It looked like the game would be heading to extra time before Gonzalo Garcia Torres scored a header from close range to snatch the win in injury time (90+3') and secure a semi-final berth for Real Madrid.
The 20-year-old RM Castilla product is right-footed and plays as a forward. The game against Leganes marked his third appearance for the senior team and he has now scored his first goal.
Garcia has scored 19 goals and provided three assists in 21 appearances for Castilla this season. While he is right-footed, Garcia knows his way around with the left foot and the game against Leganes showed he can be an aerial threat as well.
RM Castilla boss Raul has previously endorsed Garcia to be a regular in the first team. The legendary Los Blancos striker told the media back in 2023:
That is a question for Ancelotti. If he is in the squad and performs at that level, he is more prepared than others as of today. You must follow his development. Both him and other teammates. Without a doubt, he was the best player for Castilla by far.- Raul
The Latest Real Madrid News
Leganes 2-3 Real Madrid: 93rd Minute Goal Sends Los Blancos Into Copa Del Rey Semi-Finals
Barcelona Legend Gerard Pique Fires Shots At Real Madrid As Iker Casillas Defends Former Club
Alphonso Davies' Agent Discusses Real Madrid Negotiations After New Bayern Munich Contract
Real Madrid Rejected Premier League Move For Talented Youngster On Deadline Day