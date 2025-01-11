Barcelona Boss Hansi Flick Makes Surprising Admission About Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr Ahead of Super Cup Final
Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has made a surprising admission about Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr ahead of the Supercopa de Espana final. The two Spanish giants are set to face off on Sunday, January 12.
Vinicius saw a red card during the La Liga game against Valencia on January 3. While he has been handed a two-match suspension, the ban is for La Liga matches, meaning the Brazilian is eligible to play in the Super Cup.
Flick has claimed ahead of the final that he is happy that Vinicius is available to play. The German manager added that he wants to see the best players in action. Speaking to the media ahead of the final, he said:
It’s good to have Vini Jr in the Spanish Super Cup. Everyone wants to see the best players.- Hansi Flick
Vinicius Jr has once again been a spectacular player for Real Madrid this season. The Best FIFA 2024 Player of the Year winner has continued churning out goal contributions. In 23 appearances across competitions, the Brazilian has bagged 13 goals and nine assists.
He is expected to play a key role in the Supercopa de Espana final as well. He has an impressive record against Barcelona in his career so far. In 18 matches, the Brazilian has ended up on the winning side on 10 occasions, losing seven, and drawing the other game.
He has scored seven goals and provided four assists against La Blaugrana and would look to improve his record when Real Madrid take the field for the final on Sunday.
