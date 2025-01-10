Roberto Carlos Slams Rumors About Living At Real Madrid's Training Facility
It was reported earlier this week that Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos was sleeping at the club's training facility after divorcing his wife. However, the Brazilian has now put those rumors to bed.
Reports suggest that Carlos has separated from his wife, Mariana Lucon, whom he married in June 2009. The 51-year-old is said to be required to pay an eye-watering $164 million in a divorce settlement.
Lucon is still reportedly living at Carlos's main residence, while members of her family are now living in a second home. This situation ultimately left Carlos without a place to go, so he supposedly set up a base at Real Madrid's training facility.
In a post on X, Carlos ultimately debunked the recent rumors and provided an update on his current living situation.
"In recent days, I have become aware of false and damaging stories circulating about me and my family. While I value privacy, I feel compelled to address the baseless rumors about my living situation. These fabricated stories are entirely false and seem designated to generate clicks. I remain at a private residence, supported by members of my family. My legal team is reviewing these claims and will take appropriate action. I ask for privacy regarding personal matters and thank those who continue to support me during this time."- Roberto Carlos
Carlos, considered one of the greatest left-backs and best free-kick takers in soccer history, played for Real Madrid from 1996 to 2007. He won many trophies with Los Blancos, including the UEFA Champions League three times and La Liga four times.
Carlos was also a regular for the Brazil national team. At the international level, Carlos lifted the Copa America trophy in 1997 and 1999 and the FIFA World Cup in 2002.
After retiring, Carlos managed several clubs, including Sivasspor in Turkey and Delhi Dynamos (now Odisha FC) in India.
Carlos still regularly attends Real Madrid matches, either in the stands as a fan or on screen as a pundit. He currently holds the position of club ambassador at Los Blancos.
