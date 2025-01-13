Real Madrid President Florentino Perez To Meet With Carlo Ancelotti After El Clasico Embarrassment
Real Madrid lost their second El Clasico of the season in humiliating fashion, missing out on the Spanish Super Cup trophy. After taking the lead, Los Blancos were 4-1 down at halftime and finally lost 5-2.
This has caused a reaction from President Florentino Perez and Managing Director Jose Angel Sanchez. According to Jose Felix Diaz of Marca, they have reportedly scheduled a meeting with head coach Carlo Ancelotti to discuss necessary measures after the Super Cup loss.
It's not the first time a meeting has been scheduled this season after a defeat. The Los Blancos hierarchy held talks with Ancelotti after the first El Clasico loss and the Champions League loss to Milan.
They believed that despite the losses, Ancelotti planned to change their fortunes. Real Madrid won 11 of their next 13 games. However, the manner in which the Spanish champions lost to their rivals is of great concern, twice being beaten convincingly this season.
Ancelotti's unlikely to be sacked after the defeat, but he is in a troubling situation. It has been reported previously he may not continue as head coach if the Italian does not win the Champions League or La Liga this season. It's hard to see them winning either based on the Super Cup showing.
Will Funds Be Made Available In January For Carlo Ancelotti?
Real Madrid's defense is an apparent problem, as they have been conceding chances at will all season. Against lesser teams, they have been let off the hook. However, Barcelona is a team that will punish defensive mistakes.
Signing a center-back has still been ruled out during the January transfer window. The right-back position is where a new signing may be the focus
Liverpool's Tret Alexander-Arnold is the No.1 target, but they will likely have to wait until the summer. Will Madrid try to sign a different player, or will they try playing midfielder Federico Valverde there, something Ancelotti does not like to do?
Answers to the defensive questions are needed, as they can not continue this way if they want to win trophies this season.
