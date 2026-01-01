How Real Madrid Can Adapt to Kylian Mbappe's Injury

Earlier this week, news broke out that Real Madrid's star man, Kylian Mbappe, is set to be out of action for the next three weeks, which will see him miss a number of important games throughout January.

In truth, this felt pretty avoidable: The Frenchman missed the game against Manchester City, only to play 90 minutes against third-tier opposition in the Copa del Rey six days later, with 90 minutes against Alaves in between. Another full game against Sevilla soon followed.

This feels like a good time to have a Brazilian international striker at their disposal, but, well, he's just been loaned out to Ligue 1 side Lyon. So, Xabi Alonso has a lot to consider for the next number of games without his talisman.

What should Real Madrid do without Mbappe?

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The first option is to go with the natural number nine, in Gonzalo Garcia. In a recent interview with AS Diario AS, former Real Madrid striker said that the club are missing a traditional number nine, and he referenced Garcia as a player who could be the requisite profile that the team need.

We saw the striker score four goals and provide an assist at the Club World Cup. The 21-year-old linked up well with Vinicius at times, particularly against Al Hilal and Juventus. It was the first time the Brazilian had played with a focal point (consistently) since Karim Benzema departed the club in 2023.

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

There has been plenty of talk around Endrick's minutes, or lack thereof, this season, but the situation hasn't been much better for Garcia either, with just 365 minutes to date so far this campaign, just over four full 90's of action. It should certainly be a strong consideration for Alonso.

Looking elsewhere, there is a possibility of Los Blancos reverting to what they did in 23/24, with their hybrid front three of Vinicius, Jude Bellingham, and Rodrygo. For much of the season, Bellingham played as a number ten, with the two Brazilians as split strikers in a diamond formation under the then-manager Carlo Ancelotti.

However, when necessary, Bellingham would play as a false 9 of sorts, with Vinicius and Rodrygo staying wider and getting the ball into the box. Either way, it was a very fluid system that achieved significant success, both individually and collectively.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Although this was the system before Alonso (and Mbappe) arrived at the club, there is no doubt that Alonso is conscious of how successful it was. Again, it has to be something that is at least being considered by the coaching staff.

Finally, more of a long shot. Despite nominally being a left winger since Mbappe arrived at the club, we often see Vinicius play in central positions. Coupled with the fact that he regularly played more centrally under Ancelotti, there is a chance it could happen over the next few weeks.

Having Vinicius play centrally could allow Rodrygo to play in his favoured role off the left - though he has been playing well off the right lately. With Brahim Diaz currently at AFCON, this would allow the returning Franco Mastantuono to take the right-wing spot.

Finally, there could be a simple tweak to the above possibility. Like his compatriot, Rodrygo has played as a central striker a number of times in his career, both for club and country. He could be the nominal striker, with Vinicius off the left.

Order of the possibilities that feel the best fit; 1) Garcia up front, 2) Bellingham false 9/split strikers, 3) Vinicius false 9, 4) Rodrygo false 9.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Real Madrid Make First Signing in January Transfer Window

Kylian Mbappe Blow for Real Madrid Ahead of Important January for Xabi Alonso

The One Thing Xabi Alonso Wants Most This New Year At Real Madrid

International Watch: How AFCON Is Going For Real Madrid Star Brahim Diaz