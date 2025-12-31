The One Thing Xabi Alonso Wants Most This New Year At Real Madrid

After a tough end to 2025, Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso will be hoping 2026 is a fresh start. That means more consistency on the field, which results in silverware for the 2025-26 season.

If the first-year head coach at Los Blancos were to be given one New Year's wish, where would it be used? The club would love to have a full year without a lengthy injury list, something that has not happened in recent years.

A La Liga title or a Champions League trophy would also be near the top of the list. However, given the current situation, there could be something in January that keeps the heat off the Spaniard.

Xabi Alonso would love silverware in January

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

After a tough end to 2025, when many called for Xabi Alonso to be sacked, Real Madrid need a strong start to 2026. Despite winning the final three games, questions still remain over the head coach.

The first game back is against a dangerous Real Betis side at the Bernabeu. Los Verdiblancos have lost only three games this season, with seven draws, and sit sixth in the standings. Yes, Alonso will want a win in that game, but wins in the game that follows, and the potential one after, could be what he is wishing for.

Those games are part of the Spanish Super Cup, held in Saudi Arabia. They face city rivals Atletico Madrid in the semi-final, and they could then face Barcelona in the final if both teams come through their respective games.

IMAGO / Sergio Ros

The game against Atletico is important not only for earning a final spot, but for what happened in the league when the two met earlier this season. Diego Simeone's side brushed aside Los Blancos, beating them 5-2 at the Metropolitano Stadium.

With the pressure on Alonso and the players, winning the Spanish Super Cup would keep the fans at bay until at least the end of the season. It could also bring confidence, beating Steltico and possibly Barcelona on the way to silverware. It's a trophy they missed out on in 2025, losing the final to their bitter rivals.

A La Liga or Champions League trophy is much more prestigious. However, lifting some silverware in the first few weeks of 2026 feels needed under the current circumstances. Alonso will have a few of his injured players back for the Supercopa de España, but he is still missing some key defenders.

The semi-final between Atletico and Real Madrid takes place on Thursday, January 8, with the kick-off to be announced in the new year.

The Latest Real Madrid News

International Watch: How AFCON Is Going For Real Madrid Star Brahim Diaz

Real Madrid Transfer News: Wharton, Garcia, Camavinga & More - December 30, 2025

Journalist Tomás Roncero Reveals The Two Real Madrid Players 'Not Up To Par'

Fabrizio Romano Reveals What We Are All Asking Regarding Real Madrid And Nico Paz