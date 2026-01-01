Real Madrid Make First Signing in January Transfer Window

The winter transfer window opened on January 1 across many top leagues worldwide. Real Madrid had already done business before it opened, allowing teenage Brazilian Endrick to join Lyon on loan until the end of the season.

Now, Los Blancos have made another signing, this time their first incoming. It has been confirmed that they have signed highly rated 17-year-old defender Guille González, from Cadiz CF. The right-back recently signed a new contract, but he will now move to the Spanish capital.

González, a talented right-back who has featured for the Spanish national team at the under-18 level. It is said that Real Madrid have paid a transfer fee.

Cadiz CF confirm departure to Real Madrid with tribute

Guille González journey started at 12 with Cadiz. He has impressed at every level before now making the big jump to the biggest club in the world. Los Amarillos made a statement (h/t regarding the youngster, confirming his departure and paying tribute to his rise.

“Guille embarks on a new chapter after an exemplary career in our youth academy. He arrived at Cádiz at just 12 years old, progressing step by step through each of our teams until making his debut this season with Mirandilla… Cádiz Club de Fútbol can only express its pride and gratitude for everything Guille has given to this club and wish him the very best of luck in his personal and professional future. This will always be his home.” Cadiz CF statement

It is said that the fee is around €500,000, and González will join Julián López de Lerma’s Juvenil A side. There, the club will hope he will develop further and progress to the Castilla team in the coming years.

Real Madrid have done a great job of bringing through talent in recent years. They are also not afraid to let players leave to get more playing time, but always ensure they have the opportunity to bring them back to the club.

This past season, Alonso has brought in David Jiménez and Victor Valdepeñas, with injuries meaning call-ups to the senior squad. Raul Asencio and Gonzalo Garcia have played multiple minutes under the head coach. It shows that there is always a way into the first team, regardless of age.

The club have also been linked with other players this January, but any incoming will likely be for the future. That is, unless an opportunity arises that can not be ignored.

